How to Watch the Auburn vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (23-0) will try to continue an 11-game road winning run when taking on the Auburn Tigers (13-9) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Neville Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
Auburn vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 82.2 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 65 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- South Carolina has a 20-0 record when allowing fewer than 69 points.
- South Carolina is 20-0 when it scores more than 65 points.
- The 69 points per game the Tigers average are 20.7 more points than the Gamecocks allow (48.3).
- Auburn is 13-7 when scoring more than 48.3 points.
- Auburn is 13-5 when it gives up fewer than 82.2 points.
- This year the Tigers are shooting 35.9% from the field, 6% higher than the Gamecocks give up.
- The Gamecocks make 46.7% of their shots from the field, 7.9% lower than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/26/2023
|@ Kentucky
|W 71-68
|Memorial Coliseum
|1/30/2023
|Florida
|W 66-55
|Neville Arena
|2/5/2023
|Arkansas
|L 54-51
|Neville Arena
|2/9/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Neville Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|2/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Neville Arena
