Thursday's 8:45 PM ET game between the North Alabama Lions (14-11, 6-6 ASUN) and the Austin Peay Governors (8-17, 2-10 ASUN) at Flowers Hall features the Lions' Daniel Ortiz as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch North Alabama vs. Austin Peay

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Arena: Flowers Hall

Flowers Hall Location: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

North Alabama's Last Game

In its most recent game, North Alabama defeated the FGCU on Saturday, 87-85 in OT. Its high scorer was Ortiz with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Daniel Ortiz 19 3 2 0 0 4 Jacari Lane 18 6 6 1 0 0 KJ Johnson 12 2 4 0 0 0

North Alabama Players to Watch

Damien Forrest paces his team in rebounds per contest (6.7), and also averages 8.2 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Ortiz averages 13.8 points and 0.9 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.2 rebounds, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 43.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

KJ Johnson averages a team-best 3.4 assists per game. He is also posting 11.9 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 48.5% from the field.

Jacari Lane is posting 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Will Soucie is posting 8.4 points, 1.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)