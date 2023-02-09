Thursday's game between the Troy Trojans (15-8) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-16) at Trojan Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-67 and heavily favors Troy to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:15 PM ET on February 9.

The Trojans came out on top in their last game 81-80 against Louisiana on Saturday.

Troy vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Troy vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 82, Arkansas State 67

Troy Schedule Analysis

The Trojans notched their best win of the season on November 19 by registering a 68-62 victory over the BYU Cougars, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Trojans are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Troy 2022-23 Best Wins

79-73 at home over Mercer (No. 104) on December 10

81-80 on the road over Louisiana (No. 128) on February 4

85-78 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on January 14

87-77 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on January 19

100-77 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 28

Troy Performance Insights