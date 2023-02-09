The South Alabama Jaguars (11-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Troy Trojans (14-11, 6-6 Sun Belt) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Trojan Arena. This contest is at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Troy vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Troy Stats Insights

This season, the Trojans have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have hit.

Troy has an 8-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Trojans are the 244th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 289th.

The 72.6 points per game the Trojans score are 5.4 more points than the Jaguars allow (67.2).

Troy is 11-4 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

Troy is posting 82.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 19.2 more points than it is averaging in away games (63.3).

At home, the Trojans are giving up 0.6 fewer points per game (65.5) than in away games (66.1).

In home games, Troy is sinking 2.1 more threes per game (8.9) than in away games (6.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in away games (28.7%).

