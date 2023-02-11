Alabama State vs. UAPB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (8-13) and the Alabama State Lady Hornets (10-12) at H.O. Clemmons Arena has a projected final score of 70-65 based on our computer prediction, with UAPB securing the victory. Game time is at 1:30 PM on February 11.
The Lady Hornets head into this game on the heels of a 48-43 victory over Southern on Monday.
Alabama State vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Alabama State vs. UAPB Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAPB 70, Alabama State 65
Alabama State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Hornets beat the Southern Lady Jaguars in a 48-43 win on February 6. It was their best win of the season.
- Alabama State has nine wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.
Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over Samford (No. 242) on December 7
- 72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 253) on January 4
- 81-73 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 23
- 77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on January 21
- 58-56 on the road over South Alabama (No. 325) on December 17
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Alabama State Performance Insights
- The Lady Hornets have a -246 scoring differential, falling short by 11.2 points per game. They're putting up 61.8 points per game, 245th in college basketball, and are allowing 73.0 per outing to rank 340th in college basketball.
- In SWAC action, Alabama State has averaged 5 more points (66.8) than overall (61.8) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Hornets average 69.1 points per game at home, and 57.6 away.
- At home Alabama State is allowing 62.8 points per game, 16.0 fewer points than it is on the road (78.8).
- While the Lady Hornets are scoring 61.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their past 10 games, tallying 65.9 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.