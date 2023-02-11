The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (8-13) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alabama State Lady Hornets (10-12) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Alabama State vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Hornets put up 6.8 fewer points per game (61.8) than the Lady Lions give up to opponents (68.6).
  • When Alabama State allows fewer than 63.4 points, it is 4-2.
  • When it scores more than 68.6 points, Alabama State is 7-0.
  • The 63.4 points per game the Lady Lions score are 9.6 fewer points than the Lady Hornets allow (73).
  • UAPB has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 73 points.
  • UAPB's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 61.8 points.

Alabama State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/30/2023 @ Florida A&M W 77-68 Al Lawson Center
2/4/2023 Grambling L 52-51 Dunn-Oliver Acadome
2/6/2023 Southern W 48-43 Dunn-Oliver Acadome
2/11/2023 @ UAPB - H.O. Clemmons Arena
2/13/2023 @ Mississippi Valley State - Harrison HPER Complex
2/18/2023 Florida A&M - Dunn-Oliver Acadome

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.