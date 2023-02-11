Saturday's contest between the Troy Trojans (15-9) and UL Monroe Warhawks (7-17) matching up at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has a projected final score of 81-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Troy, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Trojans head into this matchup following a 98-92 loss to Arkansas State on Thursday.

Troy vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Troy vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 81, UL Monroe 56

Troy Schedule Analysis

The Trojans took down the BYU Cougars (No. 12 in our computer rankings) in a 68-62 win on November 19 -- their signature win of the season.

Troy 2022-23 Best Wins

79-73 at home over Mercer (No. 104) on December 10

85-78 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on January 14

81-80 on the road over Louisiana (No. 128) on February 4

87-77 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on January 19

100-77 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 28

Troy Performance Insights