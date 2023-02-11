UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (19-4) against the UAB Blazers (11-12) at Murphy Athletic Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-56 in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Blazers secured a 61-52 victory over North Texas.
UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 73, UAB 56
UAB Schedule Analysis
- The Blazers captured their signature win of the season on February 9, when they took down the North Texas Lady Eagles, who rank No. 112 in our computer rankings, 61-52.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Raiders are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the third-most wins.
UAB 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-74 on the road over North Texas (No. 112) on January 21
- 83-81 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 241) on November 21
- 83-74 over George Mason (No. 247) on November 25
- 75-47 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 305) on January 5
- 101-56 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on December 17
UAB Performance Insights
- The Blazers have a +103 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.5 points per game. They're putting up 72.8 points per game, 55th in college basketball, and are allowing 68.3 per contest to rank 279th in college basketball.
- UAB scores fewer points in conference action (68.6 per game) than overall (72.8).
- The Blazers are scoring more points at home (73.1 per game) than away (72.4).
- UAB is giving up fewer points at home (58.9 per game) than away (75.1).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Blazers are scoring 68.1 points per contest, compared to their season average of 72.8.
