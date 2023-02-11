Saturday's game that pits the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (19-4) against the UAB Blazers (11-12) at Murphy Athletic Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-56 in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Blazers secured a 61-52 victory over North Texas.

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 73, UAB 56

UAB Schedule Analysis

The Blazers captured their signature win of the season on February 9, when they took down the North Texas Lady Eagles, who rank No. 112 in our computer rankings, 61-52.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Raiders are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

UAB 2022-23 Best Wins

76-74 on the road over North Texas (No. 112) on January 21

83-81 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 241) on November 21

83-74 over George Mason (No. 247) on November 25

75-47 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 305) on January 5

101-56 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on December 17

UAB Performance Insights