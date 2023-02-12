The Alabama Crimson Tide (18-6) hit the court against the Auburn Tigers (13-10) on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET in SEC play.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SECN

Alabama vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score an average of 68.1 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 58.7 the Crimson Tide allow.

When Auburn allows fewer than 71 points, it is 10-3.

Auburn has put together a 13-1 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.

The Crimson Tide average 5.3 more points per game (71) than the Tigers allow (65.7).

Alabama is 11-2 when scoring more than 65.7 points.

Alabama's record is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 68.1 points.

This season the Crimson Tide are shooting 41.1% from the field, 12% lower than the Tigers give up.

The Tigers make 34.8% of their shots from the field, 10.7% lower than the Crimson Tide's defensive field-goal percentage.

Alabama Schedule