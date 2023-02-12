Sunday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (18-6) against the Auburn Tigers (13-10) at Foster Auditorium has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Tigers' last contest on Thursday ended in an 83-48 loss to South Carolina.

Auburn vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Auburn vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 71, Auburn 62

Auburn Schedule Analysis

The Tigers picked up their signature win of the season on December 3 by securing an 86-46 victory over the UCF Knights, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Auburn is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Crimson Tide have three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 110th-most in Division 1.

Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins

77-76 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on January 22

71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 26

66-55 at home over Florida (No. 49) on January 30

74-73 over Colorado State (No. 110) on November 26

81-41 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on December 11

Auburn Performance Insights