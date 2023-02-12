The Alabama Crimson Tide (18-6) face the Auburn Tigers (13-10) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday in SEC play.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Auburn vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 68.1 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 58.7 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.
  • Auburn has a 10-3 record when allowing fewer than 71 points.
  • When it scores more than 58.7 points, Auburn is 13-1.
  • The Crimson Tide record 71 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 65.7 the Tigers give up.
  • Alabama is 11-2 when scoring more than 65.7 points.
  • Alabama has a 17-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.
  • This year the Crimson Tide are shooting 41.1% from the field, 12% lower than the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers' 34.8 shooting percentage is 10.7 lower than the Crimson Tide have given up.

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/30/2023 Florida W 66-55 Neville Arena
2/5/2023 Arkansas L 54-51 Neville Arena
2/9/2023 South Carolina L 83-48 Neville Arena
2/12/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium
2/16/2023 Texas A&M - Neville Arena
2/19/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena

