Prop bets are available for Patrick Mahomes II in Sunday's NFL action, at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) meet in this season's Super Bowl, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Mahomes has racked up 5,250 passing yards (308.8 per game) this year, going 435-for-648 (67.1%) with 41 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. On the ground, he has also rushed 61 times for 358 yards and four scores, averaging 21.1 yards per game.

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs the Eagles

Passing Yards: 286.5 (-118)

Mahomes Passing Insights

Mahomes has topped his passing yards prop total in 10 games this season, or 58.8%.

The Chiefs, who are first in NFL play in points scored, have passed 61.0% of the time while running 39.0%.

Mahomes' 8.1 yards per attempt rank second in the NFL.

Mahomes has thrown for a touchdown in all 17 games this season, with more than one TD pass 12 times.

He has scored 45 of his team's 59 offensive touchdowns this season (76.3%).

Mahomes accounts for 59.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his total 648 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Mahomes' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 29-for-43 / 326 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 22-for-30 / 195 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 18-for-26 / 202 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 29-for-42 / 328 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 16-for-28 / 224 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 1 TD

