The Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0 SEC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 8-4 SEC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Alabama matchup.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Alabama vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Alabama Moneyline DraftKings Tennessee (-1.5) 143.5 -125 +105

Alabama vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Alabama has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Crimson Tide have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.

Tennessee has compiled a 13-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 25 times this season.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 The Crimson Tide have experienced the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +5000 at the start of the season to +900.

With odds of +900, Alabama has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

