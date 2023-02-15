How to Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0 SEC) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 8-4 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs on ESPN2.
Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- Alabama has compiled a 21-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the first-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at second.
- The Crimson Tide score an average of 83.4 points per game, 27.1 more points than the 56.3 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- When Alabama gives up fewer than 72.5 points, it is 20-0.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- At home Alabama is putting up 88.3 points per game, 12.1 more than it is averaging away (76.2).
- At home the Crimson Tide are giving up 62.3 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than they are on the road (68.6).
- At home, Alabama drains 11.7 trifectas per game, 2.7 more than it averages away (9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36%) than away (32.8%).
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ LSU
|W 79-69
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/8/2023
|Florida
|W 97-69
|Coleman Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ Auburn
|W 77-69
|Neville Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/18/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|2/22/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
