Jacksonville State vs. North Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-11) versus the North Florida Lady Ospreys (6-17) at UNF Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-61 in favor of Jacksonville State. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Gamecocks' last game was a 64-58 loss to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
Jacksonville State vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville State vs. North Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville State 64, North Florida 61
Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis
- When the Gamecocks defeated the Campbell Lady Camels, who are ranked No. 203 in our computer rankings, on December 21 by a score of 59-47, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.
Jacksonville State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-59 at home over Samford (No. 242) on November 30
- 71-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on December 14
- 60-50 at home over North Alabama (No. 267) on January 28
- 59-51 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 307) on December 29
- 68-50 over Utah Tech (No. 308) on December 20
Jacksonville State Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (posting 62.9 points per game, 224th in college basketball, and giving up 56.2 per outing, 27th in college basketball) and have a +162 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Jacksonville State has put up 61.0 points per game in ASUN play, and 62.9 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Gamecocks are averaging 8.2 more points per game at home (66.6) than away (58.4).
- In 2022-23 Jacksonville State is giving up 4.3 fewer points per game at home (54.9) than away (59.2).
- Over their past 10 games, the Gamecocks are posting 58.8 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than their season average (62.9).
