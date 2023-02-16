Thursday's game that pits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-11) versus the North Florida Lady Ospreys (6-17) at UNF Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-61 in favor of Jacksonville State. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Gamecocks' last game was a 64-58 loss to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Jacksonville State vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville State vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 64, North Florida 61

Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis

When the Gamecocks defeated the Campbell Lady Camels, who are ranked No. 203 in our computer rankings, on December 21 by a score of 59-47, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

Jacksonville State 2022-23 Best Wins

75-59 at home over Samford (No. 242) on November 30

71-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on December 14

60-50 at home over North Alabama (No. 267) on January 28

59-51 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 307) on December 29

68-50 over Utah Tech (No. 308) on December 20

Jacksonville State Performance Insights