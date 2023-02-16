The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (23-4, 12-2 Sun Belt) will try to build on a nine-game winning run when visiting the South Alabama Jaguars (13-14, 6-8 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Mitchell Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

In games South Alabama shoots higher than 40.4% from the field, it is 13-9 overall.

The Jaguars are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 71st.

The Jaguars record 5.9 more points per game (70) than the Golden Eagles give up (64.1).

South Alabama has an 11-5 record when putting up more than 64.1 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

South Alabama is averaging 71.4 points per game this year at home, which is 3.8 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (67.6).

The Jaguars are surrendering 60.8 points per game this season at home, which is 10.5 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (71.3).

When it comes to total threes made, South Alabama has played worse in home games this season, draining 7.1 threes per game, compared to 7.6 on the road. Meanwhile, it has put up a 33.6% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 31.8% clip on the road.

