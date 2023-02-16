Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Trojan Arena has the Troy Trojans (16-9) matching up with the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (11-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-62 victory as our model heavily favors Troy.
In their last time out, the Trojans won on Saturday 108-82 against UL Monroe.
Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Troy 78, Coastal Carolina 62
Troy Schedule Analysis
- The Trojans' signature win of the season came against the BYU Cougars, a top 50 team (No. 12), according to our computer rankings. The Trojans claimed the 68-62 neutral-site win on November 19.
- The Trojans have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (six).
Troy 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-73 at home over Mercer (No. 104) on December 10
- 85-78 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on January 14
- 81-80 on the road over Louisiana (No. 128) on February 4
- 87-77 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on January 19
- 100-77 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 28
Troy Performance Insights
- The Trojans are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game with a +173 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and allow 77.4 per contest (356th in college basketball).
- On offense, Troy is scoring 86.2 points per game this year in conference matchups. As a comparison, its overall average (84.3 points per game) is 1.9 PPG lower.
- The Trojans are averaging 89.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 82.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Troy is surrendering 75.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 79.4.
- The Trojans' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 88.9 points per contest compared to the 84.3 they've averaged this year.
