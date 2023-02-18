How to Watch Auburn vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 7-6 SEC) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Auburn Tigers (18-8, 8-5 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
Auburn Stats Insights
- Auburn has put together an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.6% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 39th.
- The Tigers' 72.8 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 71.7 the Commodores give up.
- When Auburn gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 16-1.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Auburn is scoring 2.7 more points per game at home (74.6) than away (71.9).
- The Tigers allow 63.4 points per game at home, and 67.6 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Auburn sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (6.4), and shoots a lower percentage away (28.5%) than at home (30.7%) too.
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/7/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 83-78
|Reed Arena
|2/11/2023
|Alabama
|L 77-69
|Neville Arena
|2/14/2023
|Missouri
|W 89-56
|Neville Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/22/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Neville Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
