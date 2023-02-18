The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 7-6 SEC) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Auburn Tigers (18-8, 8-5 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Auburn Stats Insights

Auburn has put together an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 39th.

The Tigers' 72.8 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 71.7 the Commodores give up.

When Auburn gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 16-1.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Auburn is scoring 2.7 more points per game at home (74.6) than away (71.9).

The Tigers allow 63.4 points per game at home, and 67.6 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Auburn sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (6.4), and shoots a lower percentage away (28.5%) than at home (30.7%) too.

Auburn Schedule