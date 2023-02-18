Predators vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nashville Predators (25-21-6), losers of three home games in a row, host the Florida Panthers (28-24-6) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSFL.
Predators vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSFL
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-130)
|Predators (+110)
|6.5
Predators Betting Insights
- This season the Predators have been an underdog 28 times, and won 13, or 46.4%, of those games.
- Nashville has gone 7-11, a 38.9% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Predators.
- Nashville has played 21 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.
Predators vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|200 (2nd)
|Goals
|140 (29th)
|199 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|155 (12th)
|44 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (27th)
|53 (31st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|35 (16th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Three of Nashville's past 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, Predators' game goal totals average 7.4 goals, 0.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Predators have the league's 29th-ranked scoring offense (140 total goals, 2.7 per game).
- The Predators have given up 155 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th.
- Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -15.
