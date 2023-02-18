Saturday's game features the UAB Blazers (11-14) and the UTSA Roadrunners (7-17) facing off at Bartow Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 69-67 win for UAB according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

Their last time out, the Blazers lost 88-61 to UTEP on Friday.

UAB vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

UAB vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 69, UTSA 68

UAB Schedule Analysis

The Blazers registered their best win of the season on January 21, when they beat the North Texas Lady Eagles, who rank No. 204 in our computer rankings, 76-74.

The Blazers have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (seven).

UAB 2022-23 Best Wins

61-52 at home over North Texas (No. 204) on February 9

83-74 over George Mason (No. 209) on November 25

75-47 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 224) on January 5

70-56 at home over Alcorn State (No. 285) on December 21

83-81 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 313) on November 21

UAB Performance Insights