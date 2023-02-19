Auburn vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (19-9) and Auburn Tigers (14-11) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 77-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Tigers are coming off of a 65-55 victory against Texas A&M in their most recent game on Thursday.
Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Auburn vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 77, Auburn 59
Auburn Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on January 22, the Tigers defeated the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 50 team (No. 27) in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-76.
- The Tigers have eight losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the country.
- The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 93rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).
Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-73 over Colorado State (No. 87) on November 26
- 71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 101) on January 26
- 66-55 at home over Florida (No. 109) on January 30
- 65-55 at home over Texas A&M (No. 124) on February 16
- 81-41 at home over Louisiana (No. 157) on December 11
Auburn Performance Insights
- The Tigers outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game (posting 67.1 points per game, 147th in college basketball, and allowing 65.4 per outing, 209th in college basketball) and have a +41 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Auburn is averaging fewer points (56.8 per game) than it is overall (67.1) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Tigers are scoring 17.8 more points per game at home (70.8) than away (53.0).
- In 2022-23 Auburn is giving up 18.8 fewer points per game at home (58.9) than away (77.7).
- The Tigers are putting up 59.3 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 7.8 fewer points than their average for the season (67.1).
