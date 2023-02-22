The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11 SEC) will attempt to stop a seven-game home losing streak when hosting the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-4, 13-1 SEC) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Alabama vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Alabama Stats Insights

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have hit.

Alabama is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the best rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks rank 189th.

The 83.4 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are 10.6 more points than the Gamecocks allow (72.8).

When Alabama scores more than 72.8 points, it is 20-1.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Alabama has performed better in home games this season, scoring 89.8 points per game, compared to 74.5 per game when playing on the road.

At home, the Crimson Tide are giving up 6.4 fewer points per game (62.1) than away from home (68.5).

In terms of three-pointers, Alabama has performed better in home games this year, sinking 12 threes per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage on the road.

