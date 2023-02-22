How to Watch Alabama vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - February 22
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11 SEC) will attempt to stop a seven-game home losing streak when hosting the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-4, 13-1 SEC) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Alabama vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Alabama Stats Insights
- This season, the Crimson Tide have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have hit.
- Alabama is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the best rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks rank 189th.
- The 83.4 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are 10.6 more points than the Gamecocks allow (72.8).
- When Alabama scores more than 72.8 points, it is 20-1.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Alabama has performed better in home games this season, scoring 89.8 points per game, compared to 74.5 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, the Crimson Tide are giving up 6.4 fewer points per game (62.1) than away from home (68.5).
- In terms of three-pointers, Alabama has performed better in home games this year, sinking 12 threes per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage on the road.
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Auburn
|W 77-69
|Neville Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 68-59
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/18/2023
|Georgia
|W 108-59
|Coleman Coliseum
|2/22/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/25/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
