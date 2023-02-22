Alabama vs. South Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 22
The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11 SEC) welcome in the Alabama Crimson Tide (23-4, 13-1 SEC) after losing seven straight home games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.
Alabama vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Alabama vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-17.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-17.5)
|148
|-
|-
|Tipico
|Alabama (-17.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
Alabama vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Alabama has covered 17 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 12 out of the Crimson Tide's 27 games have gone over the point total.
- South Carolina has put together a 13-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of 13 Gamecocks games this year have hit the over.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +800
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+800), Alabama is second-best in the country. It is one spot higher than that, best, according to computer rankings.
- The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have improved from +5000 at the start of the season to +800, the 56th-biggest change among all teams.
- Alabama has an 11.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
