Alabama vs. Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-7) and Florida Gators (14-13) squaring off at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 72-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Crimson Tide head into this game following a 60-45 loss to Mississippi State on Sunday.
Alabama vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
Alabama vs. Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 72, Florida 62
Alabama Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on January 15, the Crimson Tide took down the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 50 team (No. 26) in our computer rankings, by a score of 63-58.
- The Crimson Tide have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 39th-most in the nation. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 48th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Alabama is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 42) on December 29
- 69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 49) on January 26
- 76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 67) on February 5
- 61-58 over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 23
- 88-57 on the road over Auburn (No. 83) on January 8
Alabama Performance Insights
- The Crimson Tide are outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game, with a +322 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.6 points per game (83rd in college basketball) and give up 58.7 per contest (52nd in college basketball).
- Alabama has averaged 4.1 fewer points in SEC games (66.5) than overall (70.6).
- The Crimson Tide score 71.1 points per game at home, and 69.5 on the road.
- At home Alabama is giving up 53 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than it is away (62.8).
- While the Crimson Tide are averaging 70.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, tallying 64.6 points per contest.
