Auburn vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Stegeman Coliseum has the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (19-9) squaring off against the Auburn Tigers (14-12) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-58 victory as our model heavily favors Georgia.
The Tigers head into this game after an 83-76 loss to Tennessee on Sunday.
Auburn vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
Auburn vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia 71, Auburn 58
Auburn Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on January 22, the Tigers beat the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 50 team (No. 26) in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-76.
- The Tigers have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (nine).
Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-73 over Colorado State (No. 86) on November 26
- 66-55 at home over Florida (No. 109) on January 30
- 71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 110) on January 26
- 65-55 at home over Texas A&M (No. 122) on February 16
- 81-41 at home over Louisiana (No. 165) on December 11
Auburn Performance Insights
- The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game, with a +34 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.4 points per game (139th in college basketball) and give up 66.1 per contest (233rd in college basketball).
- In conference play, Auburn is averaging fewer points (58.1 per game) than it is overall (67.4) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Tigers average 70.8 points per game. Away, they score 56.3.
- Auburn concedes 58.9 points per game at home, and 78.4 on the road.
- While the Tigers are posting 67.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 61.2 points per contest.
