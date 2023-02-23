North Alabama vs. Jacksonville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Thursday's contest at Flowers Hall has the North Alabama Lions (12-14) squaring off against the Jacksonville Dolphins (11-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-63 win for North Alabama, so expect a tight matchup.
The Lions are coming off of a 75-42 win against Central Arkansas in their most recent outing on Tuesday.
North Alabama vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
North Alabama vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Alabama 66, Jacksonville 63
North Alabama Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Lions took down the Kennesaw State Lady Owls on the road on January 26 by a score of 69-66.
North Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-57 on the road over Stetson (No. 261) on January 14
- 82-68 at home over Arkansas State (No. 271) on December 8
- 66-48 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 275) on November 22
- 66-49 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 297) on February 19
- 87-52 at home over Bellarmine (No. 297) on January 5
North Alabama Performance Insights
- The Lions average 67 points per game (149th in college basketball) while giving up 66.2 per contest (238th in college basketball). They have a +22 scoring differential overall.
- North Alabama's offense has been less productive in ASUN contests this season, tallying 63.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 67 PPG.
- The Lions are averaging 70.8 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 63.2 points per contest.
- North Alabama is allowing 62.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.5 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (69.9).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 63.6 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 67 they've put up over the course of this year.
