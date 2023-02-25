The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (24-4, 14-1 SEC) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9, 8-7 SEC) take the floor at Coleman Coliseum on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The game has no line set.

Alabama vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's games have gone over the point total in 12 out of 26 opportunities (46.2%).

The Crimson Tide are 17-8-0 against the spread this season.

Alabama's .680 ATS win percentage (17-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than Arkansas' .462 mark (12-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Alabama vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 83.3 158.3 68.6 134.1 149.4 Arkansas 75.0 158.3 65.5 134.1 141.2

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Crimson Tide have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

The Crimson Tide have put together an 11-4-0 conference record against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide score 17.8 more points per game (83.3) than the Razorbacks give up (65.5).

Alabama has a 17-6 record against the spread and a 23-3 record overall when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Alabama vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 17-8-0 12-13-0 Arkansas 12-14-0 12-14-0

Alabama vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

Alabama Arkansas 13-0 Home Record 13-2 9-2 Away Record 2-6 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-6-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.1 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-5-0

