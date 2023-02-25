UAB vs. Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (14-12) and the UAB Blazers (12-15) squaring off at Bartow Arena (on February 25) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-68 victory for Western Kentucky, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Blazers dropped their most recent outing 63-58 against Rice on Thursday.
UAB vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UAB vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Kentucky 71, UAB 68
UAB Schedule Analysis
- When the Blazers defeated the UTSA Roadrunners, who are ranked No. 181 in our computer rankings, on February 18 by a score of 67-64, it was their signature win of the year so far.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UAB is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.
- The Blazers have seven losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.
UAB 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-74 over George Mason (No. 189) on November 25
- 76-74 on the road over North Texas (No. 195) on January 21
- 61-52 at home over North Texas (No. 195) on February 9
- 75-47 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 231) on January 5
- 70-56 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292) on December 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UAB Performance Insights
- The Blazers' +53 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of scoring 70.5 points per game (85th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per outing (285th in college basketball).
- With 66.1 points per game in C-USA tilts, UAB is posting 4.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (70.5 PPG).
- Offensively, the Blazers have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 71.7 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game in away games.
- In home games, UAB is surrendering 11.6 fewer points per game (61.5) than on the road (73.1).
- The Blazers' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 64 points a contest compared to the 70.5 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.