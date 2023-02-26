Alabama vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-8) and the Ole Miss Rebels (21-7) at Foster Auditorium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-63, with Alabama taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Crimson Tide fell in their most recent game 81-77 against Florida on Thursday.
Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Alabama vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 65, Ole Miss 64
Alabama Schedule Analysis
- The Crimson Tide claimed their signature win of the season on January 15, when they claimed a 63-58 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Crimson Tide are 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Alabama is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 24th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Crimson Tide are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.
Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 43) on December 29
- 69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 47) on January 26
- 76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 62) on February 5
- 61-58 over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 23
- 69-46 at home over Auburn (No. 83) on February 12
Alabama Performance Insights
- The Crimson Tide have a +318 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.3 points per game. They're putting up 70.8 points per game to rank 80th in college basketball and are allowing 59.5 per outing to rank 56th in college basketball.
- Alabama's offense has been less effective in SEC games this season, posting 67.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 70.8 PPG.
- Offensively, the Crimson Tide have performed better in home games this season, averaging 71.1 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game away from home.
- Alabama is ceding 53 points per game this year at home, which is 11.3 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (64.3).
- The Crimson Tide have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 66 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.8 points fewer than the 70.8 they've scored this season.
