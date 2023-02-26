Sunday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-8) and the Ole Miss Rebels (21-7) at Foster Auditorium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-63, with Alabama taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Crimson Tide fell in their most recent game 81-77 against Florida on Thursday.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 65, Ole Miss 64

Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Crimson Tide claimed their signature win of the season on January 15, when they claimed a 63-58 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Crimson Tide are 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Alabama is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 24th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Crimson Tide are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 43) on December 29

69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 47) on January 26

76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 62) on February 5

61-58 over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 23

69-46 at home over Auburn (No. 83) on February 12

Alabama Performance Insights