Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the Auburn Tigers (14-13) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-17) squaring off at Neville Arena (on February 26) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 win for Auburn.
Last time out, the Tigers lost 70-59 to Georgia on Thursday.
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction
- Prediction: Auburn 71, Vanderbilt 64
Auburn Schedule Analysis
- On January 22 versus the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26) in our computer rankings, the Tigers registered their best win of the season, a 77-76 victory at home.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 22nd-most losses.
Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-73 over Colorado State (No. 85) on November 26
- 66-55 at home over Florida (No. 102) on January 30
- 71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 109) on January 26
- 65-55 at home over Texas A&M (No. 130) on February 16
- 70-48 at home over Little Rock (No. 162) on November 30
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Auburn Performance Insights
- The Tigers have a +23 scoring differential, putting up 67.1 points per game (146th in college basketball) and giving up 66.3 (237th in college basketball).
- On offense, Auburn is averaging 58.2 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (67.1 points per game) is 8.9 PPG higher.
- The Tigers average 70.8 points per game in home games, compared to 56.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 14.2 points per contest.
- Auburn is giving up 58.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 18.5 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (77.4).
- The Tigers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 61.7 points a contest compared to the 67.1 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.