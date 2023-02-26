The Vanderbilt Commodores (12-17) aim to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the Auburn Tigers (14-13) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

  • The Commodores score an average of 67.2 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 66.3 the Tigers give up.
  • Vanderbilt is 7-4 when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.
  • Vanderbilt has put together a 12-5 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
  • The Tigers put up only 3.5 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Commodores give up (70.6).
  • Auburn is 11-2 when scoring more than 70.6 points.
  • Auburn is 10-3 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.
  • This year the Tigers are shooting 36.7% from the field, 16.6% lower than the Commodores concede.
  • The Commodores make 36.5% of their shots from the field, just 17.1% less than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 Texas A&M W 65-55 Neville Arena
2/19/2023 @ Tennessee L 83-76 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/23/2023 @ Georgia L 70-59 Stegeman Coliseum
2/26/2023 Vanderbilt - Neville Arena

