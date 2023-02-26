The Nashville Predators (28-22-6) will visit the Arizona Coyotes (20-29-9) on Sunday, with the Predators coming off a win and the Coyotes off a loss.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSSO

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Predators vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/13/2023 Predators Coyotes 4-2 ARI 11/21/2022 Predators Coyotes 4-3 (F/SO) NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 168 total goals (three per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.

The Predators' 160 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Predators have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 33 goals during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 56 15 36 51 25 22 - Matt Duchene 55 17 29 46 46 27 53.4% Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Mikael Granlund 56 9 25 34 29 30 42.8% Ryan Johansen 55 12 16 28 21 20 59.1%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes allow 3.5 goals per game (202 in total), 24th in the league.

The Coyotes' 155 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 5-1-4 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 32 goals during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players