South Alabama vs. Georgia State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Georgia State Lady Panthers (11-20) versus the South Alabama Jaguars (7-22) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 65-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on February 28.
The Jaguars head into this matchup after a 60-59 victory over Troy on Friday.
South Alabama vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
South Alabama vs. Georgia State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia State 65, South Alabama 57
South Alabama Schedule Analysis
- The Jaguars captured their best win of the season on February 24, when they beat the Troy Trojans, who rank No. 124 in our computer rankings, 60-59.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lady Panthers are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.
- South Alabama has nine losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.
South Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 45-43 at home over Texas State (No. 150) on January 21
- 62-52 at home over Florida A&M (No. 333) on November 27
- 72-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 338) on February 9
- 74-73 on the road over Nicholls (No. 353) on December 14
- 68-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 360) on December 20
South Alabama Performance Insights
- The Jaguars have been outscored by 10.3 points per game (posting 55.7 points per game, 336th in college basketball, while conceding 66 per contest, 227th in college basketball) and have a -299 scoring differential.
- In conference action, South Alabama is putting up fewer points (53.2 per game) than it is overall (55.7) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Jaguars are scoring 1.3 more points per game at home (56.3) than on the road (55).
- South Alabama concedes 60.7 points per game at home, and 71.6 on the road.
- While the Jaguars are posting 55.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their previous 10 games, amassing 57.5 a contest.
