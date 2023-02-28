Tuesday's game that pits the Georgia State Lady Panthers (11-20) versus the South Alabama Jaguars (7-22) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 65-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on February 28.

The Jaguars head into this matchup after a 60-59 victory over Troy on Friday.

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 65, South Alabama 57

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars captured their best win of the season on February 24, when they beat the Troy Trojans, who rank No. 124 in our computer rankings, 60-59.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lady Panthers are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

South Alabama has nine losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

South Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

45-43 at home over Texas State (No. 150) on January 21

62-52 at home over Florida A&M (No. 333) on November 27

72-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 338) on February 9

74-73 on the road over Nicholls (No. 353) on December 14

68-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 360) on December 20

South Alabama Performance Insights