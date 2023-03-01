North Alabama vs. Jacksonville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest at Swisher Gymnasium has the Jacksonville Dolphins (11-15) matching up with the North Alabama Lions (14-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 65-63 victory for Jacksonville, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Lions won their last outing 74-51 against North Florida on Saturday.
North Alabama vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
North Alabama vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville 65, North Alabama 64
North Alabama Schedule Analysis
- Against the Kennesaw State Lady Owls on January 26, the Lions picked up their best win of the season, a 69-66 road victory.
North Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-52 at home over Jacksonville (No. 226) on February 23
- 82-68 at home over Arkansas State (No. 260) on December 8
- 60-57 on the road over Stetson (No. 265) on January 14
- 66-48 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 277) on November 22
- 87-52 at home over Bellarmine (No. 299) on January 5
North Alabama Performance Insights
- The Lions' +48 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.8 points per game (150th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per contest (199th in college basketball).
- In conference play, North Alabama is averaging fewer points (63.6 per game) than it is overall (66.8) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Lions are scoring 6.8 more points per game at home (70) than on the road (63.2).
- At home, North Alabama gives up 60.9 points per game. On the road, it concedes 69.9.
- The Lions are scoring 64.4 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 2.4 fewer points than their average for the season (66.8).
