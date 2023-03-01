Wednesday's contest at Swisher Gymnasium has the Jacksonville Dolphins (11-15) matching up with the North Alabama Lions (14-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 65-63 victory for Jacksonville, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Lions won their last outing 74-51 against North Florida on Saturday.

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 65, North Alabama 64

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

Against the Kennesaw State Lady Owls on January 26, the Lions picked up their best win of the season, a 69-66 road victory.

North Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Jacksonville (No. 226) on February 23

82-68 at home over Arkansas State (No. 260) on December 8

60-57 on the road over Stetson (No. 265) on January 14

66-48 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 277) on November 22

87-52 at home over Bellarmine (No. 299) on January 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

North Alabama Performance Insights