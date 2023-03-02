The Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-10) look to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Auburn Tigers (15-13) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Auburn vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up an average of 67.5 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 58 the Lady Bulldogs give up.
  • Auburn is 10-3 when allowing fewer than 67.3 points.
  • When it scores more than 58 points, Auburn is 15-3.
  • The Lady Bulldogs average only 0.7 more points per game (67.3) than the Tigers give up (66.6).
  • When Georgia puts up more than 66.6 points, it is 12-3.
  • Georgia's record is 19-4 when it allows fewer than 67.5 points.
  • The Lady Bulldogs are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 13.9% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (53.6%).
  • The Tigers make 36.7% of their shots from the field, 2.2% lower than the Lady Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 @ Tennessee L 83-76 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/23/2023 @ Georgia L 70-59 Stegeman Coliseum
2/26/2023 Vanderbilt W 78-76 Neville Arena
3/2/2023 Georgia - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

