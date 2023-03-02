Thursday's game features the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (22-8) and the Samford Bulldogs (13-16) clashing at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville (on March 2) at 5:45 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-59 victory for East Tennessee State.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 62-45 loss to Furman in their last outing on Saturday.

Samford vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Samford vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 67, Samford 59

Samford Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs took down the Southern Miss Lady Eagles, who are ranked No. 152 in our computer rankings, on December 3 by a score of 71-59, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Samford 2022-23 Best Wins

68-58 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 153) on January 14

58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 186) on January 12

69-66 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 253) on December 21

75-68 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 276) on November 17

75-68 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 283) on February 2

Samford Performance Insights