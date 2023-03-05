Sunday's contest features the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (19-11) and the North Alabama Lions (15-14) facing off at Allen Arena (on March 5) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 victory for Lipscomb.

The Lions' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 65-54 win over Jacksonville.

North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 68, North Alabama 64

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Lions beat the Kennesaw State Lady Owls 69-66 on January 26.

North Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Jacksonville (No. 242) on February 23

65-54 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 242) on March 1

82-68 at home over Arkansas State (No. 255) on December 8

60-57 on the road over Stetson (No. 265) on January 14

66-48 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 275) on November 22

North Alabama Performance Insights