The Horizon championship will be decided Tuesday, as the No. 1 seed Green Bay Phoenix (27-4) play the No. 2 Cleveland State Vikings (29-4) at 12:00 PM.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

The Vikings' 74.5 points per game are 21.1 more points than the 53.4 the Phoenix give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 53.4 points, Cleveland State is 27-3.

Green Bay is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.

The Phoenix score 10.9 more points per game (68.2) than the Vikings allow (57.3).

Green Bay has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 57.3 points.

Cleveland State has a 25-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.2 points.

Green Bay Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/25/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 70-64 Kress Events Center 3/2/2023 Wright State W 85-57 Kress Events Center 3/6/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 69-65 Indiana Farmers Coliseum 3/7/2023 Cleveland State - Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Cleveland State Schedule