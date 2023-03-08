Wednesday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (12-16) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-14) at Bartow Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-62, with UAPB securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 8.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Bulldogs suffered a 66-53 loss to Southern.

Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 63, Alabama A&M 62

Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs defeated the Southern Lady Jaguars, who are ranked No. 226 in our computer rankings, on February 4 by a score of 60-50, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Alabama A&M is 14-6 (.700%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.

Alabama A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

60-50 at home over Southern (No. 226) on February 4

67-58 at home over UAPB (No. 260) on January 2

66-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 262) on January 23

60-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 269) on January 16

55-50 on the road over Grambling (No. 271) on March 2

Alabama A&M Performance Insights