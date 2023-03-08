The Atlanta Hawks, with Dejounte Murray, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 130-128 loss to the Heat (his last game) Murray put up 23 points, eight assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Murray's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 21.0 20.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 5.3 Assists 5.5 6.0 4.9 PRA 30.5 32.4 30.7 PR 24.5 26.4 25.8 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.8



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Wizards

Murray has taken 18.1 shots per game this season and made 8.5 per game, which account for 18.1% and 17.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Murray is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Murray's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.3.

The Wizards are the 15th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 113.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Wizards are ranked 10th in the NBA, conceding 42.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Wizards have allowed 24 per game, seventh in the league.

Giving up 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 35 15 2 5 1 0 0

