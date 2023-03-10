Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - SEC Tournament
The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (26-5, 16-2 SEC) face off against the No. 9 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-11, 8-10 SEC) in the SEC tournament Friday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 1:00 PM. Both teams will try to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup.
Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Alabama vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7.5)
|136.5
|-300
|+250
BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-7.5)
|137
|-305
|+255
DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Alabama (-7.5)
|136.5
|-345
|+260
PointsBet
|Tipico
|Alabama (-7.5)
|136.5
|-
|-
Tipico
Alabama vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Alabama has compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of 15 out of the Crimson Tide's 31 games this season have hit the over.
- Mississippi State is 16-16-0 ATS this year.
- A total of 13 Bulldogs games this season have hit the over.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +800
- Alabama is second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+800), but only fourth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have jumped from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +800, the 61st-biggest change among all teams.
- Alabama has an 11.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
