The Atlanta Hawks, John Collins included, take the court versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Collins put up 14 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 122-120 win against the Wizards.

If you'd like to place a wager on Collins' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.9 11.8 Rebounds 4.5 6.6 3.1 Assists -- 1.1 0.5 PRA -- 20.6 15.4 PR 15.5 19.5 14.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



Looking to bet on one or more of John Collins' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

John Collins Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, John Collins has made 5.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 9.7% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.2 threes per game, or 9.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.2. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have conceded 113.4 points per game, which is 15th-best in the league.

The Wizards allow 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are seventh in the NBA, allowing 24 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are seventh in the NBA, giving up 11.8 makes per game.

John Collins vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 29 14 5 0 4 1 1 2/28/2023 26 10 4 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Collins or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.