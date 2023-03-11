Brandon Miller and Kobe Brown are two players to watch on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, when the Alabama Crimson Tide (27-5, 16-2 SEC) play the Missouri Tigers (24-8, 11-7 SEC) in the SEC tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Missouri

Game Day: Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Alabama's Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, Alabama beat Mississippi State 72-49. With 18 points, Miller was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 18 9 5 1 0 4 Noah Gurley 11 3 1 1 0 3 Charles Bediako 11 6 1 1 5 0

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller leads his team in both points (19.5) and rebounds (8.1) per game, and also averages 1.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Noah Clowney puts up a team-best 8.1 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's recording 9.9 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field.

Mark Sears averages 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Charles Bediako is posting 5.8 points, 0.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Jaden Bradley posts 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)