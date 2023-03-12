The top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (28-5, 16-2 SEC) will square off against the No. 2 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-8, 15-3 SEC) in the SEC championship game with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. The matchup on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena tips off at 1:00 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M matchup.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Texas A&M Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-4.5) 144.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alabama (-4.5) 144.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Alabama (-4.5) 145.5 -200 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

  • Alabama has covered 19 times in 33 games with a spread this season.
  • In the Crimson Tide's 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
  • Texas A&M has covered 23 times in 33 games with a spread this year.
  • The Aggies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 33 times this year.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +800
  • Bookmakers rate Alabama higher (second-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (third-best).
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +800. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 60th-biggest change.
  • Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 11.1%.

