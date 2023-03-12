Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - SEC Tournament Championship
The top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (28-5, 16-2 SEC) will square off against the No. 2 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-8, 15-3 SEC) in the SEC championship game with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. The matchup on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena tips off at 1:00 PM.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M matchup.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-4.5)
|144.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-4.5)
|144.5
|-200
|+170
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Alabama (-4.5)
|145.5
|-200
|+160
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Alabama has covered 19 times in 33 games with a spread this season.
- In the Crimson Tide's 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- Texas A&M has covered 23 times in 33 games with a spread this year.
- The Aggies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 33 times this year.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +800
- Bookmakers rate Alabama higher (second-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (third-best).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +800. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 60th-biggest change.
- Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 11.1%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.