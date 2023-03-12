The NEC championship will be decided Sunday, as the No. 1 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (24-6) face off against the No. 2 Sacred Heart Pioneers (17-13) at 12:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Fairleigh Dickinson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart Scoring Comparison

The Pioneers' 62.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 52.1 the Knights give up to opponents.

Sacred Heart has put together a 15-8 record in games it scores more than 52.1 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 22-1 when it allows fewer than 62.6 points.

The Knights put up 65.7 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 58.6 the Pioneers allow.

Fairleigh Dickinson has a 21-3 record when putting up more than 58.6 points.

Sacred Heart is 14-6 when giving up fewer than 65.7 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/2/2023 @ Stonehill W 63-61 Merkert Gymnasium 3/6/2023 Cent. Conn. St. W 74-48 Rothman Center 3/9/2023 Saint Francis (BKN) W 59-40 Rothman Center 3/12/2023 Sacred Heart - Rothman Center

Sacred Heart Schedule