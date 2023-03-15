The Arizona State Sun Devils (22-12) are a 2.5-point favorite to earn a place in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 bracket when they play the Nevada Wolf Pack (22-10) in a First Four matchup on Wednesday at UD Arena, tipping off at 9:10 PM on truTV. The matchup's over/under is set at 135.5.

Arizona State vs. Nevada Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
  • Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • TV: truTV
  • Where: Dayton, Ohio
  • Venue: UD Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Arizona State -2.5 135.5

Arizona State vs Nevada Betting Records & Stats

  • The Sun Devils have a 12-18-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Arizona State has a record of 12-3, a 80% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Sun Devils.
  • Nevada has gone 17-11-0 ATS this season.
  • This year, the Wolf Pack have won two of seven games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Nevada has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona State vs. Nevada Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Arizona State 13 43.3% 70.3 142.9 67.7 134.6 137.7
Nevada 19 67.9% 72.6 142.9 66.9 134.6 138.3

Additional Arizona State vs Nevada Insights & Trends

  • Arizona State has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Sun Devils have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
  • Nevada has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
  • Five of the Wolf Pack's last 10 games have hit the over.
  • The Sun Devils put up just 3.4 more points per game (70.3) than the Wolf Pack give up (66.9).
  • Arizona State has an 8-8 record against the spread and a 17-2 record overall when scoring more than 66.9 points.
  • The Wolf Pack put up an average of 72.6 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 67.7 the Sun Devils allow.
  • When it scores more than 67.7 points, Nevada is 10-4 against the spread and 15-2 overall.

Arizona State vs. Nevada Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Arizona State 12-18-0 4-12 14-16-0
Nevada 17-11-0 5-4 16-12-0

Arizona State vs. Nevada Home/Away Splits

Arizona State Nevada
10-5 Home Record 14-1
7-6 Away Record 6-7
4-10-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0
5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0
71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.9
69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8
6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0
6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

