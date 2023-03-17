Hawks vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 17
The Golden State Warriors (36-34), on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, will attempt to break a nine-game road losing streak at the Atlanta Hawks (34-35).
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Hawks vs. Warriors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Hawks vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Hawks (-4.5)
|248
|-190
|+160
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-4.5)
|248.5
|-190
|+155
|Tipico
|-
|247.5
|-120
|+100
Hawks vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Hawks average 117.2 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 117.5 per contest (23rd in the NBA). They have a -18 scoring differential overall.
- The Warriors put up 118.3 points per game (second in league) while giving up 117.7 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a +37 scoring differential.
- These teams score a combined 235.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up a combined 235.2 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Atlanta has covered 29 times in 69 games with a spread this season.
- Golden State has covered 32 times in 70 games with a spread this season.
Hawks and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+20000
|+6000
|-165
|Warriors
|+1200
|+550
|-1408
