Hawks vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Golden State Warriors (36-34) are 5-point underdogs as they try to break a nine-game road slide when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (34-35) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA.
Hawks vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawks 119 - Warriors 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 5)
- Pick OU:
Under (248)
- The Warriors' .471 ATS win percentage (33-36-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .420 mark (29-38-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Atlanta (7-14-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5 points or more this season (31.8%) than Golden State (6-7) does as a 5+-point underdog (46.2%).
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Golden State and its opponents are more successful (57.1% of the time) than Atlanta and its opponents (56.5%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Warriors are 7-16, while the Hawks are 23-16 as moneyline favorites.
Hawks Performance Insights
- Atlanta has been carried by its offense, as it ranks fifth-best in the NBA by putting up 117.2 points per game. It ranks 23rd in the league in points allowed (117.5 per contest).
- The Hawks rank 20th in the NBA with 24.6 dimes per game.
- The Hawks are draining 10.7 three-pointers per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 35.3% three-point percentage (20th-ranked).
- This year, Atlanta has taken 67.1% two-pointers, accounting for 75.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 32.9% from three-point land (24.1% of the team's baskets).
