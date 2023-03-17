A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11th-seeded Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) hit the court as 5.5-point underdogs against the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest starts at 10:05 PM on truTV. Here's what you need to know when filling out your brackets for this 6-11 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

TCU vs. Arizona State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -5.5 142.5

TCU vs Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Horned Frogs have compiled a 14-17-0 record against the spread.

This season, TCU has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The Horned Frogs have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona State's ATS record is 13-18-0 this year.

This year, the Sun Devils have won two of five games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona State has a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

TCU vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 18 58.1% 75.2 146.3 67.9 135.8 142.1 Arizona State 10 32.3% 71.1 146.3 67.9 135.8 137.7

Additional TCU vs Arizona State Insights & Trends

TCU has gone 4-6 over its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

The Horned Frogs have hit the over twice in their past 10 games.

Arizona State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Five of the Sun Devils' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Horned Frogs record 7.3 more points per game (75.2) than the Sun Devils allow (67.9).

TCU has a 13-7 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.

The Sun Devils' 71.1 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 67.9 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.

Arizona State is 7-8 against the spread and 16-2 overall when it scores more than 67.9 points.

TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 14-17-0 6-7 15-16-0 Arizona State 13-18-0 4-3 15-16-0

TCU vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits

TCU Arizona State 13-4 Home Record 10-5 4-7 Away Record 7-6 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

