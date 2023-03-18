Alabama vs. Maryland: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) try to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, starting at 9:40 PM.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Maryland matchup.
Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-8.5)
|144.5
|-375
|+280
Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Alabama has compiled a 20-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Crimson Tide games have gone over the point total 16 out of 35 times this season.
- Maryland has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Terrapins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 32 times this year.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+500), Alabama is second-best in the country. It is one spot higher than that, best, according to computer rankings.
- The Crimson Tide were +5000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +500, which is the 62nd-biggest change in the country.
- Alabama has a 16.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
